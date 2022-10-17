Woodland revamp on the way for eyesore sports ground in Darlaston

Paul Bott, Sharon Felton with Joyce Gibson at the derelict City Ground, in Darlaston, which is to become a woodland area

City Ground – the former home of Darlaston Town (1874) Football Club – will be given a new lease of life as part of the borough’s climate change effort.

The pitch, off the junction of Slater Street and Waverley Road, has not been occupied since the Midland Football League Premier Division club relocated to Bentley nine years ago.

Since then residents have led a campaign for a new purpose to be found for the ground which has become rundown and the spectator stand the subject of a number of fires and vandalism.

Darlaston South ward representative Councillor Paul Bott said talks with Walsall Council leader Mike Bird and officers had paid off and the borough was working with Forest of Mercia teams to organise a sapling programme for the site.

"We carried out some consultation with the residents about what should be done to the football ground. The outcome was that they wanted to see trees planted on the entire site including where the pitch was.

"The Forest of Mercia will be carrying out the tree planting from next month. Fencing will also be installed at the front.

"I had a discussion with Councillor Bird about it. An old building there once used for weights and measures will also be demolished in due course."

Campaigners including Sharon Felton, of nearby town hall operator Darlaston All Active, and resident Joyce Gibson have been calling for efforts to change the use of the sports field which has not been used by any teams since 2013.