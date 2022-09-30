Town hall project sees Darlaston community flock to lend helping hand

Opening of the new garden area at the rear of Darlaston Town Hall, named Darlaston Community Place, created by Darlaston AllActive.Tony Baker, Valerie Vaz MP, mayor Rose Martin and Sharon Felton

Residents came together to help spruce up the outdoor area at Darlaston Town Hall, on Victoria Road, which had been left overgrown.

The seating area, now painted in bright colours, features benches, tables and scarecrows, all donated by people or nearby supermarkets.

Sharon Felt, project leader and founder of Darlaston All Active Charity, said: "It was honestly just an idea from the community. We really needed a garden, but the one we had was block paved and overgrown.

"We went to social media and asked people to recycle their unwanted stuff, we were bought all sorts, old garden furniture, paint, bikes, all sorts of stuff that we could use."

The 63-year-old, who lives in the area, started the project with the idea of getting the community to come together under one project – and before long more than 80 people were helping in the garden.

They added: "It's been absolutely amazing, we had a huge team of volunteers helping us – everyone who usually comes to the town hall came outside for a cuppa and a sandwich and really got involved."

With the help of dedicated head volunteer Tony Baker, from Wednesbury, the duo managed to turn the garden into a community hub.

The 71-year-old said: "Back in the day the Town Hall was a place for community. It was a place for dances and music and meetings, we really wanted to get that feeling back.

"After Covid we needed to get people back out the house, especially the older generation who are a little scared, now every week they are coming down just to help out and have a drink."