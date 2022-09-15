Boy, 14, arrested after air-rifle shooting in Darlaston

Police.

The victim, in his 30s, was targeted during the violence around 8pm on Berry Avenue, Darlaston, on Tuesday.

Police officers attended the scene and found a man in his 30s with a shot injury.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, and was later released on bail as inquiries continue.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a disorder in Berry Avenue, Darlaston at around 8pm on Tuesday (13 Sept) during which an air rifle was fired.

"Officers attended and found a man in his 30s with a shot injury being treated by paramedics but he did not require hospital treatment.

"A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was later released on police bail as enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, 8am to midnight, or call 101, quoting investigation number 20/802610/22.

"To remain anonymous, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, you could get a reward."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had suffered a gunshot wound on Berry Avenue at 7.59pm, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.