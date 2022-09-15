Black Country mother praises good Samaritans who helped her son after he was hit by a taxi

Reece Evans was injured in a collision in Darlaston

Reece Evans suffered a head injury together with bruising and abrasions, and had to spend the night at Walsall Manor Hospital.

His mother, Natalie Guy, of Darlaston, said the youngster had been attempting to cross the road to get to his twin brother Alex when he was hit by a taxi.

The accident happened on Walsall Road at about 12.30pm on Monday, September 5.

She faced an anxious wait for the emergency services to arrive, but says she was overwhelmed by the kindness of passing motorists who pulled over and tried to help.

"He had been running across the road to his brother," said Natalie, 34, who also had her 14-year-old daughter Caitlin Evans with her at the time.

"He went up in the air and lost his shoe and fell to the ground.

The scene of the collision

"About four or five people stopped and tried to help, including the taxi driver. They were talking to him and comforting him.

"It was about half an hour before the ambulance came but the police were at the scene beforehand. It's a parent's worst nightmare watching them be so helpless.

"I just want to thank the people who stopped to help."

She said Reece had spent the night in hospital and had to take some time off school to recover.

West Midlands Police said the driver involved in the collision had stopped at the scene and assisted with inquiries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.56pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on Walsall Road in Darlaston.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.