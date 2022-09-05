Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Darlaston

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Walsall Road in Darlaston just before 1pm on Monday.

The boy was not thought to have been seriously hurt.

He was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.56pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on Walsall Road in Darlaston.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.