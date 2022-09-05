Notification Settings

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Darlaston

By Lisa O'Brien

A boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Darlaston.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Walsall Road in Darlaston just before 1pm on Monday.

The boy was not thought to have been seriously hurt.

He was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.56pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on Walsall Road in Darlaston.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated the pedestrian, a boy, for injuries not believed to be serious and he was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

