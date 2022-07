Have you seen James?

A police spokesman said: "Can you help us find James? He’s 14 and is missing from his home in Darlaston, Walsall.

"We’re very concerned for him and would really appreciate any help you can give us about where he is."

James is described as 5ft 7ins talks with short brown/blond hair. He was last seen wearing red shorts, a dark blue/grey T-shirt and black Adidas trainers with white stripes.

Anyone who knows where he might be is urged ti call West Midlands Police on 999.