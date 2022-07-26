Two more Walsall banks to close as high street exodus continues

Lloyds is closing down its branch on Aldridge's High Street on December 1, with the King Street branch in Darlaston following five days later on December 6.

The two closures are among 66 announced by Lloyds Banking Group and comes after it was revealed a string of branches across the region were closing down – with the next to close happening on July 28.

A full list of closures can be found here:

The HSBC branch at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, in Brierley Hill, will close on July 28

The Lloyds branch on 116 High Street, Smethwick, will close on August 11

The Natwest branch on 1 St. Phillips Place, Birmingham, will close on August 23

The Barclays branch on 65/66 High Street, Bridgnorth, will close August 26

The Barclays branch on 201 Stratford Road, Shirley, will close on September 7

The Lloyds branch on 43 Temple Row, Birmingham, will close on September 15

The Lloyds branch on 1 Calthorpe Road, Edgbaston, will close on September 21

The HSBC branch on 275 Stratford Road, Shirley, will close on September 29

The RBS branch on 144 New Street, Birmingham, will close on October 6

