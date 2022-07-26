Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two more Walsall banks to close as high street exodus continues

By Thomas ParkesDarlastonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two more banks in the Black Country will close by the end of the year as the exodus from the high street continue in the region.

Lloyds is closing down its branch on Aldridge's High Street on December 1, with the King Street branch in Darlaston following five days later on December 6.

The two closures are among 66 announced by Lloyds Banking Group and comes after it was revealed a string of branches across the region were closing down – with the next to close happening on July 28.

A full list of closures can be found here:

The HSBC branch at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, in Brierley Hill, will close on July 28

The Lloyds branch on 116 High Street, Smethwick, will close on August 11

The Natwest branch on 1 St. Phillips Place, Birmingham, will close on August 23

The Barclays branch on 65/66 High Street, Bridgnorth, will close August 26

The Barclays branch on 201 Stratford Road, Shirley, will close on September 7

The Lloyds branch on 43 Temple Row, Birmingham, will close on September 15

The Lloyds branch on 1 Calthorpe Road, Edgbaston, will close on September 21

The HSBC branch on 275 Stratford Road, Shirley, will close on September 29

The RBS branch on 144 New Street, Birmingham, will close on October 6

The Lloyds branch on High Street, Aldridge, will close on December 1

The Lloyds branch on King Street, Darlaston, will close on December 6

Darlaston
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Aldridge
Business
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News