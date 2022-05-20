Darlaston Community Library reopens with a brand-new look

Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Rose Burley, officially re-opens Darlaston Library.

Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Rose Burley, formally reopened Darlaston Community Library in Wednesbury at 11am today.

The popular community library on King Street has undergone an extensive refurbishment to improve accessibility and bring all first-floor services downstairs to the ground floor.

Story time in the children's library.

The new-look library benefits from a new lighting and security system, carpeting, seating and shelving, and a new computer area for customers to use the IT facilities and enjoy free internet access.

For the first time, the children’s library now has its own computers, together with tables for homework, and a much-improved range of children’s books and picture-books for the under-fives.

There’s even a special computer just for smaller children, with a range of touch-screen options designed just for them.

One feature that has not changed much is the beautiful woodland design in the children’s library, although a few new designs have been added to the old favourites.

Reopening the library will be one of the final duties of the present Mayor of Walsall, who completes her term of office on Monday, but will continue as a Councillor for Bentley and Darlaston North.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Rose Burley, said: “I am thrilled to be reopening this much-loved facility and welcome all the improvements made by the recent refurbishment.

The library has a new look

“I know how much the people of Darlaston value their local library and it’s been an important fixture in Darlaston since it opened in 1987, 35 years ago.

“It’s one of the busiest libraries in the borough for computer use and these improvements will enhance the visitor experience and enable people of all ages to access the internet and other IT resources, offering a lifeline for those who do not have access to a computer at home.”