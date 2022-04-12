Derelict community building targeted by arsonists as fed-up locals await demolition

Aerial photo of the former Leys Hall, Darlaston, showing the damage done to it over the years

Leys Hall in Darlaston has been an eyesore for many years, but matters have escalated with a fire started on Friday night.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 9pm on April 8, with crews from Wednesbury and Willenhall sent to the scene.

A spokesman said a "small amount of rubbish" had deliberately been set on fire in the abandoned building.

The building has been repeatedly targeted for vandalism, theft, and fly-tipping.

Now Councillor Paul Bott, who has petitioned for the building to be demolished for six months, has had enough.

The councillor said: "Me and Councillor Chris Bott are totally annoyed. We want apologies to the people of Darlaston that this building has been left in such a state.

"It's totally unfair that the people of Darlaston have to see this day in and day out. Darlaston Sports and Social Club is even losing business because people don't want to park nearby.

"We've been promised time and time again that the building will be demolished but nothing's happened."

Councillors Paul and Christine Bott with Glyn Adams, from Darlaston Sports and Social Club, which faces the derelict building.

The Old Hall People's Partnership, a non-profit organisation, took over the building about eight years ago and ran it as a furniture recycling centre for needy families.

However, the roof collapsed more than 12 months ago and the centre was moved to premises at Bentley. Since then Leys Hall has remained empty.

In a previous interview with the Express & Star, Denise Birkett, chief executive officer for the partnership, said: "We still own the building and demolition was due to start on January 20.

"I can understand that residents want to know when it will be demolished but this is out of our hands.

"We gained planning permission to demolish the building but then the utility companies said that they had to take out meters.

"To do this they have to apply for permission. The water has been taken care of but the gas remains and we have to wait as we do not want an explosion.

"We are keeping up-to-date, almost daily, to see when this is likely to happen. It is bureaucracy that is holding things up and not us.