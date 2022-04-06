New Lidl store could take place of empty bingo hall in Darlaston if plans are backed

Artist impression of proposed Lidl superstore in Park Lane, Darlaston. PIC: Whittam Cox Architects

The supermarket giant has put forward proposals to Walsall Council to take over the Buzz Bingo site in Park Lane for the creation of a new store.

It is thought the bingo business ceased in mid-2020 and the building has been empty ever since.

In its application, Lidl said the new venture would represent significant investment in the area and create a number of new jobs.

It said a typical new Lidl store sees at least 40 job vacancies become available.

As part of the plans, a new junction would be created to provide access from Park Lane for customers and deliveries, as well as maintaining an access from Walsall Road.

It also said there are existing bus stops within 100 metres of the store on Walsall Road which provide links to local areas.

A car park with 126 spaces will be created with seven disabled and nine parent and child places included. Two electric charge spaces and stands for 12 cycles will also be provided.

Planning agents Whittam Cox Architects said: “The site is located to the periphery of the town centre with surrounding buildings being a combination of residential and commercial, ranging in scale.

“Lidl has identified a number of objectives for development of the site.

“(These) are to invest in this part of Darlaston to enhance the quality of convenience goods shopping in Darlaston; provide a new Lidl foodstore which is efficient in its layout and consistent with the latest standards and specification, and which will provide a modern, energy efficient building; and deliver a store that will substantially enhance the site frontage to Park

Lane with large areas of active frontage and high quality landscaping.”

They added: “The proposed scheme seeks to bring a new foodstore to Darlaston, providing greater foodstore choice to local communities.

“This proposal will be constructed to a high quality with sensitivity to the local environment, employing contemporary and sustainable design and materials to create an attractive, high quality building which is appropriate to its surrounding built environment.