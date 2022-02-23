Darlaston escape room bid is back on

The unit in Darlaston Trading Estate, Salisbury Street. PIC: L&P Property Consultancy

Applicant Carys Deegan is still looking to develop the game world in disused space within a unit, rented by her partner, at Darlaston Central Trading Estate, in Salisbury Street.

Walsall Council planners turned down the application in February 2021 due to the unit being designated for industrial use and that no evidence had been provided to suggest it couldn’t continue as such.

But Ms Deegan said the venture would make use of redundant space and they’d started making safety improvements to make sure it complied with national guidelines.

Escape rooms have become increasingly popular over the last few years and see contestants take part in fast-paced activities to work out how to get out of the scenario they are in.

As well as an escape room, there would be a room that could be booked out for special occasions or for people to play games such as Warhammer.

Ms Deegan said: “The proposed use is to bring back to life a disused section of my partner’s rental. We would like to open and run an escape room from here. The space in question is already separate, with its own access.

“We have already begun making general improvements and implementing safety measures to conform to national guidelines.

“The business will operate through a website booking system. Customers will see available slots they can book. Once booked, they will arrive and be on the

premises no longer than 1.5 hours.

“During their visit, they will have a small safety/rules briefing prior to entering the game area, solve riddles, clues and work as a group to complete the entire game within their booked hour time frame – some may not take as long as an hour. There are no special adaptations needed or machinery required.

“We are hoping to open one game initially, with the potential to open two in total, with one game running at any one time, which will be alternated in use, within the 10m x 10m unit.

“There is also a room which will be used to host customers who are having birthday parties / work team building events and there will be slots available for this room to allow ‘membership’ customers, to come here during the evening and weekends to socialise regularly, in a safe place where they can play games, such as Warhammer, strategy games, tabletop roleplaying and board games, Settlers of Catan games and much more.

“There is a big following of people who enjoy this types of social activities and venues to host these are activities are always welcome as they are seeing huge growth in group numbers and not able to accommodate the demand.

“The operating hours will be any time, evenings and weekends, between the hours of 10am-10pm – speaking to other owners of escape rooms.

“These are the times customers are likely to book, weekdays being quieter and weekends and bank holidays being busier – which suits the surrounding area well.