Flag made in memory of much-loved Walsall footballer Leon Taylor

The banner made in memory of Leon Taylor

Striker Leon Taylor, who lived in Walsall and was well-known across the West Midlands football scene, died last November prompting Darlaston Town 1874 to start a fundraiser for his family.

This raised thousands of pounds in just minutes as a string of tributes flooded in for the footballer.

Friends were determined that there would also be a more permanent tribute displayed for his family and friends to see at the club.

Luke Steventon was a friend of Leon's for more than 20 years and played with him and his twin brother Lloyd Taylor in their teenage years.

Luke, 35 and from Darlaston, explained: "The club has made its own tribute to Leon but we wanted something friends and family would see when they visited the ground.

"I suggested designing a flag and about ten of us, including Stephen Coyne, Paul Birch and Dave Richardson, all chipped in to pay for the flag.

"The club has agreed that this can be displayed on the Dave Powers Stand during every home game.

"We had the flag stitched by a professional company and feel it will be a fitting tribute and something his friends and family will be able to see at the club."

Leon has been described as a complete football fanatic and a very popular person in football.

The fundraising effort for his partner, Kelly, and his two children, Tia-Nicole and Theo, was led by Darlaston Town 1874.

Leon also counted Sporting Khalsa, AFC Wulfrunians, Brocton, Wednesfield, Bilston Town, Bloxwich United, Tividale and Walsall Wood among his former clubs.