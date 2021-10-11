Fears of more crashes on 'dangerous' Darlaston road as new shop gets green light

The Voujon Lounge in The Green, Darlaston. Photo: Google

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee granted permission for part of the Voujon Lounge restaurant in The Green to be converted into a convenience store.

Agent DPM Services said the venue didn’t sell alcohol and the store would benefit diners wanting to bring their own, as well as selling fresh fruit and veg and Asian line groceries. The new store would also create four new jobs.

But ward councillor Angela Underhill said residents had a number of concerns including the number of road incidents on The Green increasing, parking problems and noise pollution.

She said: “Residents are concerned in relation to this because the area is dangerous.

“You have an island which people hare down, coming from the town centre, and there have been several accidents.

“Trying to cross the road from the shops to the terraced houses opposite is deadly.

“The shop hours are going to be 5am till 10pm at night. Residents are concerned about noise with people shopping early in the morning and that late at night.

“My main concern is the danger it will be with more cars. The restaurant tends to deal more with restaurant food or deliveries than people actually going in there.

Plans showing how the Voujon Lounge in Darlaston will change from the current layout (left) to the new one with a shop. PIC: DPM Services

“There have been something like six accidents in the past 18 months which does concern me and this will make it worse to be quite honest.

“The hours are going to prove difficult. The residents are very uptight about it.”

But fellow committee member Aftab Nawaz said: “I think this is a reasonable application.

“Many restaurants have struggled over the past couple of years and by looking at the plans, you see a very big restaurant and it makes sense.