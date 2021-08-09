Sports clubs hoping Olympic heroes will inspire next generation

Clubs such as the Wrekin Riders in Telford are expecting an influx of new children

Each time a major tournament is held, like the Olympics or Commonwealth Games, more people turn their attention to activities seen on the television.

Cycling is one of the sports that sports clubs in the Black Country are expecting to see a boost in, and the region may get an extra boost with the arrival of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.

David Viner, chairman of Halesowen Cycling Club, said: “Following the Olympics in London, there was a definite increase in members in sport, certainly in cycling and I think athletics as well.

“Obviously, as the years go by, that decreases again. Definitely the Olympic games and the Commonwealth games should see an increase in cycling and athletics. At the moment, we have about 190 members. After the Olympics in London, we went up to 250.”

Team GB's Charlotte Worthington took gold in the women s BMX freestyle Final in Tokyo. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Around 40 young people from across the West Midlands are members of the Wrekin Riders BMX club in Telford, where those winning medals in Tokyo have visited.

Kirsty Smallman, whose sons Eddie, 12, and Archie, 10, are both members of the club, said the support offered by the sport’s biggest stars was completely unique. She said: “I think it is the only sport where you have these Olympic medallists hanging out with the children at the side of the jump, the side of the track, and just supporting the youngsters.”

Boxer Ben Whittaker, from Darlaston, won silver at the Olympics. An avid enthusiast of that sport, Paul Gough, who is chairman of Priory Boxing Club in Dudley, always welcomes the arrival of the Olympics.

Britain's Benjamin Whittaker, left, took home silver in the men's middleweight 75-kg boxing match in Tokyo. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

He said: “I think the Olympics motivates people to get into sport, 100 per cent. Now you will se a surge, like a fad on skateboarding and cycling.”

He is hoping to launch plans in the future to set-up a new facility within Dudley, at Meadow Road learning centre, that would enable youngsters to practice sports like BMX and skateboarding, which have featured in these latest Olympics.

He said: “You have got the youth club and the big building connected to it, which is the learning centre.

Paul Gough, chairman of Priory Boxing Club in Dudley, is looking forward to the surge of interest in sports off the back of the Olympics

“We are looking at taking over that. The adventure playground what used to be there, obviously it is overgrown and derelict now, it is not being used for anything.

“We are looking at taking over there. We could have an adventure playground again or a BMX track on there, and a big cycling track going all the way around.

“Or we could have a skatepark on there or we can have an activity area with a climbing wall.