Failing pub in Darlaston set to become office centre

The Frying Pan pub in Bilston Street, Darlaston. Photo: Google Maps

Members of Walsall Council’s planning committee are being asked to approve a proposal to turn The Frying Pan, in Bilston Street, into 12 self-contained offices.

A fish and chip shop and flats on the first floor are also on site and they will be retained if the plans are agreed.

Applicants Jacob Asset Management said the pub had been failing even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and faced strong competition from other venues in the area.

They said: “The building currently has mixed usage, with a large public house and chip shop on the ground floor, with the pub non-trading, with three bedroom residential on first floor.

“It is common knowledge even before Covid hit, that the pub industry was struggling.

“However, the past 18 months have provided even greater significance to highlight the long-term decline in the traditional pub trade, and regrettably it is still unknown how the industry will ever recover after both the long-term changes in consumer behaviour, e.g. the shift away from wet-led drinking establishments and closures as a result of this awful pandemic.

“Previous years have seen significant decreases in trade across the sector and at this outlet, set against increase in costs from the likes of the breweries and fixed property related overheads, such as business rates.

“It is therefore conceded it is not a viable option to re-open the pub due to it operating at a loss even before Covid- 19.

“The strategic decision to divest of this asset, as no longer even a marginal trading concern, had already been taken by the breweries, whom previously owned.

“Due to the large number of pubs close by, that have now reopened for trading, after compulsory closure, this is seen as increased competition, when attempting to attract ever few customers.”