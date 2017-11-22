Cyclist left seriously injured in early hours hit-and-run in Darlaston

The cyclist was struck by a car in Midland Road, Darlaston, at around 3.35am.

Paramedics at the scene alerted police. The man suffered a serious head injury when he was knocked from his bike by a car.

The car was driven away and inquiries are underway to trace the driver and the vehicle.

The A462 Midland Road remains closed this morning between Empress Way and The Green and motorists are advbised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on who may be involved is asked to call police on 101.