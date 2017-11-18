Menu

Big Dave has big impact delivering anti-bullying message to pupils

By Carl Jackson | Darlaston | News | Published:

He is the gentle giant that has pulled aeroplanes and trucks not to mention having dozens of Guinness World Record listings to his name - but 'Big Dave' Gauder told a group of Black Country pupils that it is inner strength that really counts.

Strongman 'Big Dave' Gauder, of Birmingham, shows pupils how to stand up to bullies, including pupil Harley Mason, aged 4, at St Joseph's primary school, Darlaston.

The popular strongman was at St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Darlaston this week as part of the national anti-bullying campaign.

Big Dave, from Birmingham, led an assembly before speaking one-to-one with students about having the strength to speak out about bullying.

Headteacher Kirsty Holden said: "The children absolutely adored him, he has had such a positive impact already, he has given them the strength to talk about bullying, to stand up and talk about it to a member of staff.

"He was able to relate it to his own school experiences and deliver the message to stand up for yourself by showing inner strength.

"We have a lot more information coming from the children showing that they know what bullying is and they have a greater understanding of the number of ways we can stop it. He was absolutely fabulous."

Big Dave is a World Champion Strongman with 26 World Records however he is also an award-winning anti-bullying campaigner.

