'I saw the smoke coming up outside my ninth-storey window - then we were evacuated'

More than 30 firefighters and six fire engines rushed to Lindon Drive, Brownhills, after a fire was reported on the eighth floor of the 17-storey Humphries House apartment block.

The fire, which is believed to have started at around 1.30pm on Thursday, was quickly doused by firefighters, and affected one flat, with residents saying they saw 'smoke coming from the windows'.

Now, residents of the road have talked about their concerns after being evacuated from the building, with many saying they have 'never seen anything like it'.

The fire affected one flat in Humphries House, Lindon Drive

Hayley, a resident on the ninth floor of the apartment, was among those evacuated by firefighters.