Library says 'get reading' with Marvellous Makers summer challenge

Brownhills Library, on Chester Road, has launched a summer reading challenge to read six books over the summer holidays.

The challenge was started in hopes of 'making sure kids are reading over the summer holidays and seeing participating children receive six books in hopes of reading them before the summer holidays are over.

Talking about the challenge, Librarian Julie Graystone, said: "This is all to make sure that children are still reading over the summer holidays.

Librarian Julie Graystone and four-year-old Rose Marshall

"The challenge is for children to read six books that are sent into the library along the way, they have a little folder that lets them know how well they are doing, and there are other incentives as well."

Those avid readers who read the six books are awarded with a medal and certificate, which they can take to school to show off their reading accomplishments.

Ms Graystone continued: "If you manage to read the six books then there is a medal and a certificate at the end.

"A lot of the children who complete the challenge like to take them both into school after the holidays and say 'Look at how well I'm doing'."

Ms Graystone was joined by four-year-old Rose, who was reading The Library Mouse, as part of the challenge, even going on to make her own paper mouse.

Choosing a name for her mouse, Rose said: "I think I'm going to name him Butterfly." Rose quickly changed her mind, instead calling the mouse 'Flower'.

The challenge is available for anyone to enter, with the library saying that anyone who wants to take part is invited to drop in to the library, where they will be signed up by staff.

The challenge finishes on September 7, with everyone invited to take part leading up to then.