Caravan fire damages overhead phone lines and street light in Walsall

The fire took hold of the caravan on Newhall Street in Brownhills, Walsall. Photo: Google.

The fire happened shortly before 4.40pm yesterday on Newhall Street in Willenhall and 11 firefighters were sent to the scene to extinguish it.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 4.40pm on Tuesday, August 22, we responded to a fire in Newhall Street, in the Willenhall area of Walsall.

"Two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle from Fallings Park and Bloxwich Fire Stations attended, crewed by 11 firefighters.

"This was a fire that started in a caravan on the road. Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, which also caused damage to overhead phone lines and a street light.

"West Midlands Police were also in attendance. We left the scene at 5.46pm."