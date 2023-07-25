Bike recovered after officers corner men riding antisocially

By James VukmirovicBrownhillsPublished:

A stolen motorbike was recovered after being spotted by police officers out on patrol.

The bike was recovered by officers after giving chase of two men riding anti-socially. Photo: Brownhills, Pelsall, Shelfield and Rushall Police
The bike was seen with two men on it in Shelfield in Walsall on Monday, with officers from West Midlands Police noticing that the bike was being driven antisocially with no plates on it.

The officers from Brownhills, Pelsall, Shelfield and Rushall Police, who were out on proactive patrol around an area they had knowledge of, checked and found the bike had been stolen.

Upon cornering the two men, they were subjected to verbal abuse by the men, who then abandoned the bike and fled the area.

The bike was recovered by the officers and ID enquiries are being checked on the two men.

A spokesman for Brownhills, Pelsall, Shelfield and Rushall Police said: "During proactive patrols and local area knowledge, a confirmed stolen vehicle was recovered in Shelfield today, spotted by officers being driven antisocially with no plates.

"Two males, after giving abuse, were cornered & abandoned the vehicle. ID enquiries ongoing."

