Pizza takeaway plan for empty Brownhills store 'will bring footfall into town'

An empty unit on High Street, Brownhills, set to become a pizza shop. Photo: Google Street View

Pegasus Group put forward proposals to convert the old Latifs shop on the High Street, which has been disused for some time, into a new takeaway.

And the plans have now been given the green light by Walsall Council planning officers.

The applicants said the new venture will provide an economic boost to the area and bring a disused unit back into use.

After Latifs closed around six years ago, the shop was taken over by other stores, most recently a Surplus Stock Centre.

Pegasus said: “The Brownhills District Centre consists of a range of commercial uses including convenience stores, amusement centre, a barbers, funeral directors, estate agents, tanning salon and hot food takeaways.

“The change of use to a hot food takeaway will contribute to the vitality and viability of the frontage by attracting additional trade.

“The unit is currently vacant and the dead frontage offers nothing to the street scene or local economy.

“Occupation of the unit will create an active frontage from 11am – 11pm every day bringing footfall into the area.

“The unit will be located suitably within a terrace of other commercial units on High Street and will not detract from the retail function of the area given the unit will be open during the day from 11am.