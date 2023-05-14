Notification Settings

Brownhills gamer prepares for 24 hour fundraising online marathon for MacMillan

By Adam SmithBrownhillsPublished:

A bipolar gamer is preparing for a 24 hour marathon live stream to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/05/23.Liam Simmons from Brownhills, who is going to do a 24 hour computer games marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support..
Liam Simmons, from Brownhills, will begin his marathon challenge on May 18 and will be doing various online challenges every time he raises a certain amount of money.

Liam will be broadcasting live on video platform Twitch and has a special reason to raise money for MacMillan.

He said: "My grandad sadly passed away from cancer and the MacMillan nurses were amazing with us.

"I suffer from bipolar type 2 and recently have been diagnosed with Crohn's disease at a young age, I used to feel unlucky but there are people who have it much worse.

"So this is my goal to help these amazing people that also help others and hopefully make a difference. I will be doing a 24 hour live stream on Twitch for MacMillan, I will be one of their gaming heroes."

For more information about Liam's fundraiser visit https://m.twitch.tv/layumsimms/home.

