Long disused railway line set to be return to life as route for walkers and cyclists

The greenway will run between Lichfield and Brownhills

Lichfield District Council continues to progress its project to bring the disused route between Lichfield and Brownhills back into use.

The former South Staffordshire railway line opened in 1849 and was used for passenger travel and coal and oil transportation, but has not seen a train in decades.

The aim is to link the Lichfield section to The McClean Way, an established walking and cycling route which runs from Walsall to Brownhills, and Chasewater Country Park.

Lichfield District Council are in the final stages of negotiations with Network Rail to secure the lease to the land.

This will enable the line to be cleared from Lichfield to Brownhills so that walkers and cyclists can use it.

The council is also working with Sustrans, the national walking and cycling charity, on the project, and community groups are set to lead the transformation of the line into a traffic-free greenway.

The line branches off from the Cross City Line just south of Lichfield City Station, crosses over Birmingham Road and Chesterfield Road, runs alongside Sainte Foy Avenue, over Falkland Road and Fosseway Lane, up to and beyond the A461 Walsall Road at Pipehill, over the M6Toll and on to Brownhills.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of the Council, said: “Creating a walking and cycling route on this former railway line will deliver fitness and mental health benefits to our residents and aid our visitor economy.