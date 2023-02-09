Father who drunk-drove to hospital at double the limit with wife and child escapes driving ban

Ahmad Ibrahim drove to Walsall Manor Hospital with an arm injury while more than twice the drink-drive limit

Ahmad Ibrahim was more than twice the drink-drive limit when he drove to Walsall Manor Hospital on May 9 last year after sustaining a deep cut to his left forearm.

Walsall Magistrates' Court was told that hospital staff called police after the 27-year-old arrived at A&E, saying they believed he was intoxicated. A statement from one officer said staff reported he was drunk and slurring his speech, and when they spoke to Ibrahim he "appeared intoxicated, read in the face, shouting and slurring".

Pc Arun Battrick told the court he spoke to Ibrahim who told him he had drunk two bottles of Budweiser and was not aware of the drink-driving laws in the UK, having moved from the Afghan capital of Kabul eight months earlier in August 2021.

Ibrahim, from Lindon Road in Brownhills, took to the road at around 3.45am on May 9 2022 after injuring his arm. A 999 call was played to the court in which Ibrahim's wife was asked if they need an ambulance to which she said no, and they were heading to the hospital, before asking where they should go.

In police bodycam footage filmed at the hospital, he was seen telling officers he fell in the kitchen at home and onto a glass jug, cutting his arm. Officers explained they had been called due to the deep cut, and to ensure he hadn't been stabbed, and because of concerns he had driven to the hospital over the limit.

In the video, Ibrahim was seen removing his bandage to show officers his injury as he became more agitated at being asked to provide a blood sample. He later agreed, and a level of 185 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood was recorded, more than twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Giving evidence in court, Ibrahim repeated his explanation for his injury, saying he had been watching TV that evening and had gone to a nearby shop to buy some beer before hurting his arm.

He said he and his wife had to Google the number for the ambulance as well as directions to Walsall Manor Hospital, which is six miles from their home.

Ibrahim said his wife didn't understand what the 999 call handler was saying to her, so they decided to make their own way to A&E.

"My wife was panicking and very upset because I was bleeding," he told the court. "She tried calling the ambulance but didn't understand what they were saying," adding that she could not drive and has only gained a provisional licence within the last few months.

Prosecutor, Ms Hussain, said to Ibrahim that his injury was not life-threatening, and disputed claims about his low level of English, describing suggestions he didn't understand what officers were saying at hospital as "nonsense".

He also told the court: "I was not aware of the (drink drive) laws of this country. In our country (Afghanistan) it's not a law as you're are not allowed to drink."

When asked if he thought it was OK to drive having drunk a couple of beers, Ibrahim replied: "At the time I was in a panicked state, I didn't think about that," adding that he he turned down an ambulance when the 999 operator called back as they were already en-route to Walsall Manor.

"I suggest you don't take driving very seriously," Ms Hussain said to him. "You got in a car with an injured arm you were driving with, with your wife and child," saying that he put his family and other road users at risk.

Ms Macey, mitigating, urged, the court not to disqualify Ibrahim, saying the couple had sought help from neighbours and the ambulance service but were unable to get any.

After showing the court photos of Ibrahim's arm injury, Ms Macey described what happened as a "traumatic situation" and it was "clear they did try to get help" for a "genuine emergency", saying the couple felt they had no choice but to drive to hospital.

"If he was not injured, he would not have driven," she contested, as she argued that Ibrahim and his wife were without family support and didn't understand how the emergency care system worked.

Ibrahim, who admitted drink-driving in November last year, was told by magistrate, Iain McWilliam, that his claims that he was unaware of the UK's drink-driving laws were no excuse, saying he had turned down an ambulance and made a "conscious decision" to drive to the hospital with a "serious injury" and after drinking. He added that Ibrahim had put his wife and child, as well as other road users, at danger, by his decisin.

However, admitting he didn't doubt the severity of his injury, he also told the father-of-one: "I'm sure your ability to speak and understand English at the time of the accident was compromised by the panic you were experiencing, and your ability for clear thought."

Acknowledging special circumstances, Mr McWilliam decided not to ban Ibrahim, but fined him £120, ordered him to pay £135 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.