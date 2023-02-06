Popular Black Country real ale pub set to reopen soon after takeover

The Swan, on Pelsall Road, Brownhills, is set to get a new lease of life

Black Country Ales bought The Swan, on Pelsall Road, Brownhills, last year and bosses have revealed plans to reopen the pub following a refurbishment.

Ahead of the reopening, the Kingswinford-based firm has submitted a licensing application to Walsall Council.

It details proposals for “internal alterations” to create refurbished toilets and a new disabled toilet, as well as a one-room licensed area.

A new fire alarm is also part of the application, while no change to licensing hours or licensing activities are proposed.

Black Country Ales agreed to buy the pub in November 2022 and completed the deal last month. It had closed down at the end of October 2022.

Refurbishment work is underway at the venue, which dates back to 1809 and is a former pub of the year for the Walsall branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Since finalising the deal bosses have been seeking new licensees. It is expected that up to eight jobs will be created once The Swan reopens.

The pub went through a period of closure until it was taken over in 2011 and returned to its glory days, becoming renowned across the region for its fine beers and warm welcome.

The Black Country Ales chain, which has its headquarters on Pensnett Trading Estate, now has 49 pubs in its stable having opened The Old Bush Revived in Powke Lane, Blackheath, just before Christmas.

The chain has also recently agreed to buy The Old Bush in Wombourne High Street, opposite the former police station.

The former Marstons pub is expected to open in the coming months.

Black Country Ales bought its first pub in 1999 when it took over The Old Bull’s Head in Lower Gornal.