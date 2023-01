The car was recovered by officers after being driven into floodwater. Photo: BrownhillsWMP

Officers from Brownhills identified the white car – later identified as being stolen in Staffordshire – out on patrol in Engine Lane.

The BMW was driven into flood water and stalled during the incident on Friday evening, with four men abandoning it and running away.

Four men ran from the scene. Photo: BrownhillsWMP

