Walsall pub taking toy donations to support families affected by hearing loss this Christmas

The Hussey Arms, Walsall. Photo: Google

The Hussey Arms in Brownhills is one of over 200 Hungry Horse sites across the country participating in the pub chain’s Toy Boxing donation scheme, which launched in 2021, to help less fortunate families and children.

Last year, Hungry Horse donated 3,000 toys across the UK and has expanded the donation window this year, up to December 18.

The Hussey Arms took part in the scheme last year and donated a large number of toys to Walsall-based charity Funky Kids, which supports families affected by hearing loss and deaf children. This year, the pub is once again calling out for donations from across the community to support the same charity and ensure all children have a present to open this Christmas.

Tracey Perry, general manager of the Hussey Arms, said: “Charity is something that’s really important to us and we get involved in whatever we can and thrive supporting the local community.

“Everyone here really bought in to the initiative last year and the kids receiving the toys were over the moon. We were grateful to be able to make a positive impact.

“People are struggling this year more than ever, which makes the donations we’re preparing this Christmas all the more important, we want to make sure we’re continuing to support those less fortunate.”

Simone Carter, charity manager at the Funky Kids Charity, said: “We support around 350 kids in the area, so last year’s toy donations were amazing. They really helped to support families with nothing and families in crisis, the support was overwhelming.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to those making a difference after Covid and facing tough times at the moment. We’re aiming to give every child a Christmas present this year and with the continued support we’re able to do that.”