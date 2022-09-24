Notification Settings

Appeal to find missing man last seen in Brownhills

By Ian HarveyBrownhillsPublished:

Walsall police are appealing for help to find a missing man last seen in Brownhills.

Call police if you know where Richard is
They say Richard, 47, is 6ft, of slim build, with light brown hair. He wears glasses and is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

If you see him call police on 999 quoting PID 422470.

