Appeal to find missing man last seen in Brownhills

They say Richard, 47, is 6ft, of slim build, with light brown hair. He wears glasses and is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.
If you see him call police on 999 quoting PID 422470.
#MISSING | Have you seen Richard?— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) September 23, 2022
The 47-year-old was last seen in #Brownhills.
Richard Is described as 6ft, slim build with light brown hair. He wears glasses and is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.
If you see him please call 999 quoting PID 422470. pic.twitter.com/fs4PgEntWU