Brownhills dog owner who battered puppy banned from having animals for ten years

A black labrador puppy like Budd

James Spencer was also given a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 weeks for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The 33-year-old had been filmed throwing the lack labrador into his van and punching the animal over and over again.

Neighbours reported Spencer after seeing him attack the dog on five separate occasions in July last year in a car park near his home.

Video footage of one of the attacks on the dog, which showed Spencer shouting at the dog, attempting to command him and then beating him when the puppy ignored him.

Spencer voluntarily surrendered the dog and pleaded guilty. After examining the dog, experts concluded he showed signs of having "negative encounters".

Birmingham Magistrates Court heard Spencer has learning difficulties and was unable to cope with looking after an animal.

The court heard Spencer: "Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black male labrador type dog named Budd, by an act, namely by doing an act or acts, namely the infliction of blunt force trauma and physical abuse, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the act would have that effect or be likely to do so."

Spencer will have to adhere to a supervision order of 12 months and follow a rehabilitation order.