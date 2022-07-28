Appeal launched to find woman accused of racist comments at Aldi

Images have been released of the woman West Midlands Police want to talk to. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released images of the woman, who was caught attempting to steal items from Aldi on Brownhills high street.

The force has said that when the women was challenged by staff, she became abusive to them and subsequently made racist comments to a security officer at the supermarket.

Anyone who saw anything about the incident is being asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find this woman?

"A woman attempted to steal items from Aldi in High Street in Brownhills.

"When challenged by staff, she became abusive and made racist comments to a security officer.