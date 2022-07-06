Brownhills baby killer James Davis has sentence increased to 10 years for it being 'too lenient'

James Davis ran away after driving into the pram carrying baby Ciaran Morris

Davis killed 18-day-old baby Ciaran Morris after crashing his BMW into a pram on Brownhills High Street on Easter Sunday last year, before fleeing.

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 8 found the 35-year-old guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and also causing death while uninsured.

Davis, from Croxtalls Avenue in Bloxwich, was jailed for six-and-a-half years and banned from driving for seven years and three months after the verdict.

But now his sentence has been reviewed at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday by the Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP amid calls from regional politicians.

The court found Davis' original sentence to be unduly lenient and imposed a new sentence of 10 years imprisonment, instead of the six-and-a-half years.

Ms Braverman, who referred the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, said: "My thoughts are with the family of Ciaran Morris, who was tragically killed by the criminally dangerous driving of James Davis.

"While no sentence can repair the damage caused by Davis’ actions, I welcome the decision of the Court to impose a sentence that better reflects the dreadful offending that has taken place."

Davis had been travelling at speeds of up to 67mph in a 30mph zone moments before the collision, with the car – according to defence barrister Mr Nicholas Syfret QC – likely to have been doing 29.4mph at the time of the collision, and had been slowing down.