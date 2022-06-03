Walsall pub opens new play area in honour of baby killed by dangerous driver

With a plaque in memory of Ciaran Leigh Morris, at a new play area, (left-right) assistant managers Jessica Marston, and Claire Clement, with general manager Tracey Perry, at The Hussey Arms, Brownhills.

The Hussey Arms in Brownhills cut the ribbon on its new play area on Friday in celebration of the life of Ciaran Leigh Morris, who was killed on Easter Sunday, 2021.

The plaque reads "In loving memory of Ciaran Leigh Morris" and the pub hopes this will help to ensure Ciaran's memory lives on.

Ciaran's parents - Camaron Morris and Codie Holyman - joined pub staff as the play area and plaque were unveiled.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was 18 days old when he was killed

The pair were walking their new son in his pram for the first time since returning from hospital on Brownhills High Street on April 4 last year when tragedy struck.

James Paul Davis, who was at the wheel of a BMW veered across the centre line and struck the offside front of a Ford B-Max, before rebounding and crashing into the pram carrying baby Ciaran.

In April, Davis was jailed for six and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

Judge John Butterfield concluded the 35-year-old had been distracted on his phone at the moment of the crash and then subsequently wiped evidence from the app he was using.

Both parents were 18 at the time of the tragedy, and Ciaran was their first born.

The plaque in memory of Ciaran Leigh Morris, part of a new play area, at The Hussey Arms, Brownhills.

Staff at The Hussey Arms are also fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support and wore the charity's t-shirts during the unveiling.

Tracey Perry, general manager of the pub, said: “We pride ourselves at The Hussey Arms with being part of the heart of the Brownhills community.

“Our staff and customers helped decorate Brownhills blue for Ciaran and we were used as a base for rest when they were doing it.

“We want to continue to celebrate Ciaran's life and make sure he is remembered as part of our much-loved community.

“To be able to have this plaque for him as part of our new play area is an honour for us all at The Hussey Arms and will ensure his memory lives on.”

The tribute is an attempt to help the community, which was left reeling after Ciaran's death last year.

After Ciaran's death, flowers, teddy bears and toys were left near the site in Brownhills.

Blue ribbons and flowers left at the scene on Brownhills Hill Street where Ciaran Leigh Morris died after the pram he was in was hit by a car

Blue ribbons were also tied to roadside railings and even the town’s 40ft tall landmark miner statue was adorned with them.

The blue ribbons tribute was taken up by residents and traders and became a familiar sight around Brownhills in the wake of the tragedy.

In an emotional tribute at the time, Ciaran’s parents Camaron Morris and Codie Holyman said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.