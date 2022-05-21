Classic motors on display as church puts on show

Craig Painter with his classic Mini with a Suzuki Hyabusa Motorcycle engine

Brownhills Methodist Church was the setting for more than 50 different cars as it held a Classic Cars and Coffee event at the Church on Silver Street.

There were Minis, Aston Martin Vantages, classic BMWs and a host of other cars on display, with drivers coming from across the region to take part in the fundraising event.

Tom Carter with his Mini with a Rover K Series turbo engine

The church also put on food such as cheese and onion cobs and cakes during the day, which raised £825 for the church redevelopment fund.

Craig Painter brought his Mini with a Suzuki Hyabusa motorbike engine to the event and said it had been a great day out.

He said: "Today was a great day with lots of enthusiasts out and good weather and a great chance to show off my hybrid car, which is a bit special and gathers the crowds.

"The church put on a great event as well, with everyone who came being placed on the field as soon as they arrived, as well as providing refreshments and tea and coffee making facilities during the day.

"There were loads of people who came along as well and they really enjoyed themselves as well, asking about the car and also asking about when the next event would be."

A row of classic minis sit outside Brownhills Methodist Church

Mr Painter said classic car shows were especially popular for people as they brought up a sense of nostalgia for people.

He said: "I think people like to see a classic car from days gone by as there are dads with young children who say 'Oh, I used to own one of those' and younger guys who are still interested in classic stuff.

"The nice thing about this type of event is that it's not like a concourse event because we like to drive our cars, rather than just putting them on a trailer and taking them to an event and never driving them.

"The fun is in driving for me and events like this are great for turning up in your car, showing it off to people and then driving home again."