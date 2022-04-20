The Sewing Room in Brownhills High Street is currently closed due to damage from the fire

Investigators are treating Monday evening's blaze in a flat above the Sewing Room in Brownhills High Street as deliberate.

The fire, which started at around 8pm, caused smoke and heat damage to the home, as well as smoke and water damage to the business below.

Co-owner Jenny King said: "We can't get into the building right now and the police cannot tell us much due it to being an ongoing investigation. We don't know what the exact damage is at the moment.

"We went inside the store last night [Monday], there was a lot of water coming from the ceiling into the shop and smoke damage too, but we don't know what extent the damage we'll be facing when we're able to go in.

"We are closed for the foreseeable future. A lot of cleaning will need to be done.

"The smoke damage to clothing can actually cause the most damage - customers items are in the shop, so we need to think of how we can help customers with damage done to their items.

"But we don't know the full extent just yet, and can't do anything until the police give us the thumbs up to go inside. We are waiting for their permission."

Flames and black smoke were seen pouring out of windows of the first-floor flat during the blaze on Monday evening.

Business partner Debbie Norgrove added: "We don't have any updates on the items in the store as of yet. When we went in yesterday there was smoke damage and water coming falling from the ceiling, and all the power was off."

The owners of the Sewing Room were still waiting to get back in and assess the damage

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 8pm last night to reports of a fire. The initial response was three fire engines, from Bloxwich and Aldridge stations, together with colleagues from Cannock. This was a severe fire in the living room of the first floor flat in a two-storey building with a business below.

"Firefighters had to wear a breathing apparatus and use hose reel jets. Afterwards they used the ventilation equipment to enter the flat of smoke and fumes. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and the police were in attendance."

The blaze has damaged both the flat and shop below

A West Midlands Police spokesman said officers are now investigating a "suspected arson attack" at the flat.

"It’s understood a fire was started inside a home which was broken into. Thankfully no-one was injured," they said.

Police and fire investigators remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called, but crews were stood down on arrival as there was nobody who required treatment.