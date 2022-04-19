The Sewing Room in Brownhills High Street. Photo: Google

The blaze broke out at a home on Brownhills High Street shortly before 8pm on Sunday, causing the entire flat to be damaged by smoke and about 60 per cent of it to be damaged by heat.

The business below the flat - The Sewing Room - suffered some smoke and water damage.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 8pm last night to reports of a fire. The initial response was three fire engines, from Bloxwich and Aldridge stations, together with colleagues from Cannock. This was a severe fire in the living room of the first floor flat in a two-storey building with a business below.

"Firefighters had to wear a breathing apparatus and use hose reel jets. Afterwards they used the ventilation equipment to enter the flat of smoke and fumes. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and the police were in attendance."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called out and send an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a HART paramedic.