Ambulance staff discovered a man in who was in a critical condition and worked to administer life support after being called to reports of a medical emergency on Brownhills High Street at 12.15pm on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer, while the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire also attended the scene.
Despite the medics' best efforts, the man was confirmed dead at the scene.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Brownhills High Street at 12.15pm.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was in a critical condition.
"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."