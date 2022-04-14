Brownhills High Street. Photo: Google

Ambulance staff discovered a man in who was in a critical condition and worked to administer life support after being called to reports of a medical emergency on Brownhills High Street at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer, while the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire also attended the scene.

Despite the medics' best efforts, the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Brownhills High Street at 12.15pm.

