Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

39 posts damaged on central reservation as lorry crashes on M6 Toll

By James VukmirovicBrownhillsPublished: Last Updated:

A section of the M6 Toll was left needing repairs after a lorry collided with the central reservation.

The HGV crashed into the central reservation on the M6 Toll Road Northbound section between Junctions T5 and T6. Photo: Google Street Map
The HGV crashed into the central reservation on the M6 Toll Road Northbound section between Junctions T5 and T6. Photo: Google Street Map

The section on the northbound carriageway between Junction T5 for Lichfield and Burton-upon-Trent and Junction T6 for Brownhills and Burntwood was left needing repair after the collision at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Officers from National Highways attended the scene and a temporary block was put on lane three while the area was inspected for damage.

After it was determined that 39 posts were damaged on the central reservation, the lorry was removed from the scene and traffic reopened on two lanes while repairs continue, with work expected to continue until 6am on Thursday.

Simon Foxall from Highways England said: "We were called to the scene of a collision between a HGV and the central reservation between Junctions T5 and T6 on the Northbound carriageway of the M6 Toll road.

"Members of National Highways attended the scene and a temporary block was put on Lane 3 while we assessed the damage.

"We found that 39 posts had been damaged and have closed off the area around Lane 3 for repairs to be made.

"Two lanes have been left open for traffic while work goes on and it is expected that work will be completed by 6am on Thursday."

Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Burntwood
Staffordshire
Lichfield
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News