39 posts damaged on central reservation as lorry crashes on M6 Toll

The HGV crashed into the central reservation on the M6 Toll Road Northbound section between Junctions T5 and T6. Photo: Google Street Map

The section on the northbound carriageway between Junction T5 for Lichfield and Burton-upon-Trent and Junction T6 for Brownhills and Burntwood was left needing repair after the collision at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Officers from National Highways attended the scene and a temporary block was put on lane three while the area was inspected for damage.

After it was determined that 39 posts were damaged on the central reservation, the lorry was removed from the scene and traffic reopened on two lanes while repairs continue, with work expected to continue until 6am on Thursday.

Simon Foxall from Highways England said: "We were called to the scene of a collision between a HGV and the central reservation between Junctions T5 and T6 on the Northbound carriageway of the M6 Toll road.

"Members of National Highways attended the scene and a temporary block was put on Lane 3 while we assessed the damage.

"We found that 39 posts had been damaged and have closed off the area around Lane 3 for repairs to be made.