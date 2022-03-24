Ciaran Leigh Morris was two weeks old

James Paul Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, is accused of killing Ciaran Leigh Morris through to causing death by dangerous driving. He is also accused of causing death by driving while uninsured. He denies both charges.

Baby Ciaran was being pushed along the pavement in his pram by family in High Street, Brownhills, at about 4pm on Easter Sunday, April 4, last year when he was struck by a car.

The youngster's funeral took place on April 28, with the cortege, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passing near to the scene of the crash.

Ciaran's death triggered an outpouring of grief in the local area, with flowers, teddy bears and toys left near the site, and blue ribbons tied to roadside railings and street furniture.

Speaking after his death, Ciaran's parents paid an emotional tribute to their baby son.

James Paul Davis denies the charges. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

They said: "Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

"Fly high angel."