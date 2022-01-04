The former Brownhills Police Station building in Chester Road North, Brownhills. Photo: Google Maps

The former station, on Chester Road North, is expected to be torn down for the fast-food store under the plans which would create around 65 jobs.

The site was closed in 2014 as part of cost-cutting measures by the force and has remained empty since. It went on sale for £650,000 in January last year.

Now planning chiefs from Walsall Council are expected to approve the proposal on Friday, after receiving almost 300 letters in support and around 40 objections.

The report, which recommends the plans be backed, said: "The proposal relates to the erection of a free standing McDonald’s restaurant with drive-thru at the former Brownhills Police Station.

"The proposal is for both the sale of food and drink for the consumption on and off the premises. The proposal includes operating 24/7, customer seating area comprises approximately 90 covers. Deliveries are to take place approximately three times per week lasting approx 15-45 minutes.

"It has been demonstrated that the proposed development is of an acceptable overall appearance, would not result in harm to the natural or built environment. On balance, it is considered the proposal would not result in an undue impact upon the amenity of occupiers."

Letters in support cited a need for a McDonald's in the area, the need for more local jobs, breathing new life into a redundant site and the hope the franchise will support local communities.

Objections raised include a suggestion the site is "inappropriate for use" due to being surrounded by residential properties, increased traffic levels and congestion, fears over litter, odour and a potential for anti-social behaviour.