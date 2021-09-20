Crowds barge in for Brownhills Canal Festival

The return of the Brownhills Canal Festival which was last held in 2019. Oswald Cutayar aboard 'Senior moment'.

More than 2,000 people and as many as 20 boats took part in the Brownhills Canal Festival which made a welcome return at the weekend.

The festival was last held in 2019 when it was organised by the Birmingham Canals Navigation Society.

This year volunteers with Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust took on the role and the event proved such a success that members are already looking at how and when they might stage next year's event.

Christine Howles, the Trust's communications, events and membership director, said: "We staged the festival at Silver Street, in Brownhills, and there were about 20 boats taking part whose owners had come from across the country.

"There were also 20 stalls on the towpath and we believe there were about 2,000 visitors to the event during the weekend.

"Admission was free-of-charge so we really do not have any real idea of the true number who attended but it proved hugely popular.

“We were approached by Brownhills resident, and Trust member Malcolm Littler, who asked if we could help arrange the festival

“As Brownhills is at the top end of the Lichfield Canal it made sense for us to help out, promote Brownhills as a canal town, raise awareness of the link the Lichfield Canal will bring to the canal network and to Brownhills, and create a fun weekend for everyone.

“Traditionally held in the summer, we decided to hold the event this month and it proved to be fabulous.

"We were pleased to see so many people coming along to see the traders.

"We had lovely weather and it was good to hear all the positive comments from those taking part and visiting.