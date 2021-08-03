Housing plan for derelict site of former Brownhills pub

The former Pear Tree Cottage Inn in Brownhills. Photo: Google

An outline application has been submitted to Walsall Council planners for the building of five properties on the old Pear Tree Cottage Inn on Pear Tree Lane.

The pub closed as a business around 2006 and the building was demolished a few years later, but the site has been left vacant and has become overgrown since.

But developer Craig MacDonald is looking to breathe new life into the area with the proposal, which will see two two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom homes built.

This initial application will decide on whether the proposal is suitable from an access point of view while the rest of the scheme will be assessed and decided on at a later date.

Agents Nigel Reeves planning Ltd said: “The key design theme is to provide a development proposal that responds to the characteristic of the immediate locality on the edge of the settlement of Brownhills, but which also helps to regenerate an unattractive vacant site in a prominent location.

“The site lies within the built-up limits of Brownhills, close to a good range of shops and community and leisure facilities.

Land where the Pear Tree Cottage Inn in Brownhills used to stand. Photo: Google

“Although the application is in outline form, sufficient information is provided in the planning application submission regarding the indicative design and layout to demonstrate to the council that a development that will improve the quality of the area will result.

“It lies in a sustainable location within the settlement boundary of Brownhills.

It would re-use a ‘brownfield’ and under-utilised site which has lain vacant for some years for a beneficial purpose.

“It would provide a boost to local housing supply and to provide a site that would be of interest to small local builders.