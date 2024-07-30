'It was horrible to watch': Community in shock after family left homeless by 'devastating' fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents of Green Rock Lane, Bloxwich, have called on their community to help a family that has been left homeless following a devastating blaze on Friday afternoon.

The fire ripped through the family home at around 3.15pm, also affecting two nearby properties on the address, thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Now, locals have called on members of their community to offer any assistance they can give to those affected.

Deborah Brindley, who lives on Green Rock Lane, said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw the flames, it was horrible to watch. All I could think was 'that poor family'.

"I have heard that there are fundraisers going around to collect money and items for them, I really think that everyone should get involved in that. We really need to help this family."

The blaze spread to two neighbouring properties, thankfully no one was injured

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service launched an investigation into the blaze, with the police force saying it believed the fire was 'started deliberately'.

Jamie Bolton, 36, of Ryle Street, said: "It's not nice to think about, they've practically been left homeless. No one should have to deal with that.

"We have put some clothes and stuff away for them. I think everyone should give at least something to help them really."

A fundraiser, set up by the community, has already seen 13 people donate, raising over £200 to help the family.

Green Rock Lane, Bloxwich, where the incident took place

Yvonne Mayo, organiser of the Gofundme fundraiser, said on the website: "My name is Yvonne and I'm fundraising in Blakenall who have lost everything in a house fire.

"Anything will help, even a pound. This family has three children and I know as a good community, we can help them."

The target for the fundraiser has been set for £500, with the thirteen donors already raising £255 for the devastated family.

For more information on fundraiser, visit the Gofundme website.