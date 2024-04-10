Man arrested in Bloxwich after absconding from prison
A man has been charged after he was arrested in Bloxwich when being wanted for recall to prison for five years.
By Paul Jenkins
The man in his 30s was arrested at around 5am this morning at an address in Broad Lane.
Santosh White, of no fixed address, has been charged with being unlawfully at large.
The 34-year-old was wanted on recall to prison for the last five years.
He is set to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on April 11.