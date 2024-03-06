Digital hub plan moves step closer

A planning application has been put forward to transform the old Post Office building in Market Place into the Bloxwich Launchpad centre which will provide 300 metres of converted floorspace.

The project is part of the Bloxwich Town Deal and has received Government Town Deal funding as part of the £25million in total that has been secured for Bloxwich.

Walsall Council purchased the building following the closure of the Post Office last year, which has since relocated to Tradeworld on Bloxwich High Street.

It is hoped the work to refurbish and extend the building will be completed and Bloxwich Launchpad ready for use early in 2025.

The application said: “As part of the Government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund, Walsall Council was awarded £47 million of which £23.5 million was allocated to Bloxwich.

“With an aim of transforming the economic prospects of the town, a key focus is the improvement of broadband connectivity, and the development of digital skills and higher value jobs.

“The proposal is for the creation of an incubation space and digital access centre on Bloxwich High Street now named Launchpad Bloxwich; supporting start-ups and small businesses whilst offering digital connectivity and training for the community.

“The building will accommodate a number of spaces that facilitate digital connectivity, collaboration and where the local community can inspire one another.

“This site has been identified as having a good location in the town centre, adjacent the Bloxwich Library site, with good accessibility via public transport.

“The site has a high footfall due to the proximity to the market square, which runs on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.”

On the first floor, the incubation centre will be created featuring meeting rooms, printing room and craft space to house and support entrepreneurs create or grow their businesses.

And the ground floor will feature the digital access centre which will provide facilities for people to use the internet and learn IT skills.

Bosses said there is a large part of the Bloxwich population not equipped to access essential services which are predominantly online and this was one of the driving forces to create a hub in the town centre for people to easily use.

It is also hoped it will enable people to upskill and create more opportunities for them and businesses.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal next month.