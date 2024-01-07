Moment scaffolders wreak their revenge on Bloxwich motorist refusing to move his car

Elliot Lockett claims he was working on a property in Bloxwich, Walsall when he realised a man had used the parking bay six feet behind their truck.

The 23-year-old says he politely asked him to move the white Volkswagen as they'd struggle to unload their 21ft-long poles without damaging the car or causing a public safety risk.

This was the man's car parked up before the row erupted. The scaffolders had requested he moved it to another space. Photo: Kennedy News and Media

Footage shows him telling the motorist "right buddy, that car can't be parked there. Please can you move it? You can see we're doing the work".

But the man repeatedly says "no" and "I will tell you the law" as he wags his finger at Elliot and then tells him he'll "get documents".

Elliot claims the "rude" man stormed off without moving his car so they were forced to remove their 21ft poles at an angle and temporarily block the road or footpath.

To get "revenge" they deliberately erected scaffolding at the front of the vehicle and a pole to stretch down its side so they could stop the man from leaving the parking bay.

Another clip shows him returning an hour later and one of Elliot's colleagues telling the stunned man 'I've done the barrier'.

When the man returns, he finds that the scaffolders have blocked him into a parking space with their poles. Photo: Kennedy News and Media

When he asks "what are you doing?" Elliot repeats "you asked us to put a barrier up, mate' so the 'irate' man slams his car door shut and says 'okay, you can do anything you want to do".

Elliot says that after he stopped recording the man claimed he was calling West Midlands Police - but the force have since said they can't find any record of being called to the incident.

He adds that after around 10 minutes of the barrier blocking the man in, the laughing scaffolders removed it and carried on with their work.

The tradie admits the stunt was "petty" but claims they "played him at his own game".

He believes the man should have used "common sense" and moved his vehicle to another spot so they could work safely.

The video has split opinion of fellow industry workers on Facebook, with some congratulating Elliot on his revenge and others claiming the car didn't need to be moved in the first place.

Elliot claims there was originally a barrier covering the parking bay though it's unclear where this was during the video clips or if someone had removed it.

Elliot, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said: "We agree that it's petty but he was being petty so we played him at his own game.

"There was a plastic barrier already there but by the time we came outside the chap had moved it out of the way and parked up.

"We were having to get 21ft poles out of an 8ft gap so it's not really practical and there's more risk to the car and the public.

"It's about common sense as well. Why would you want to risk your property getting damaged?

"Before I videoed him I asked him to move but he refused to. I videoed him to cover my own back.

"He got quite irate and was point-blank refusing to move it and claiming he knew laws off the top of his head.

"We showed him decency by speaking to him in a polite way, but I suppose some people haven't been raised with manners.

"I understand his frustration but there were numerous parking spaces he could have used. He took issue with us for no reason.

"When you're at work you've just got to bite your tongue and be polite with them.

"Instead of getting angry about it we thought we'd get some revenge this way.

"He told us we should have barriered the whole parking space off so that our barrier couldn't be moved, so we barriered him in with scaffolding instead.

"He wanted to try and ruin our day so me and the rest of the lads all had a giggle at him.

"Working people have got to do their job and pay their bills so you've got to let them get on with it."

Elliot says he and his truck were at the property all day and didn't face any more issues.

He insists the team were careful to ensure nobody was put at risk while unloading their truck in front of the parked vehicle.

The videos have more than 300 likes and 70 comments on Facebook.

One said: "Scaffs take no s*t. Well done lads."

A second said: "Fair play boys quality that."

A third added: "What a plonker. Just move your bloody car."

However, one said: "B**lends! More than enough room."

Another said: "If you can't get your tube off in that gap there's something wrong."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said they can't find any record of being called to the incident.