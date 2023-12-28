New appeal launched to find missing Bloxwich man

West Midlands Police have released a new statement asking for help with finding Jake from Bloxwich, who Walsall Police had initially said on December 24 was missing from his home since Monday, December 18.

The statement read: "We're still looking for Jake, to make sure he's okay. If you know where he is please call 999."

The 28-year-old was last seen on Monday, with CCTV footage showing what he was wearing at the time.

He is believed to be 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair and beard.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said on December 24: "Have you seen Jake?

"The 28-year-old has been missing from his Bloxwich home since Monday and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"Jake is 5ft 8in tall with short, brown hair and a beard. The attached CCTV stills show what Jake was wearing when he went missing.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information that can help us find him, please call 999, quoting PID 443932."