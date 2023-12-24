Police release CCTV photo of Bloxwich man who has been missing for almost a week

West Midlands Police is appealing for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Jake, who has been missing from his home since Monday.

Jake is described as being 5ft 8in tall with short, brown hair and a beard.

A CCTV image of what Jake was wearing when he went missing has been issued by police in a bid to help with their appeal.

Anyone who has seen him or has information should call 999, quoting PID 443932.