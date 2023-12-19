Returning from an emergency on December 3, 2008, with his Blue Watch crew, Brian Dean suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

Despite his comrades' and ambulance crews' valiant attempts to revive him, Brian sadly died at the scene.

Red plaques, funded by the Fire Brigade Union, commemorate the lives of firefighters who died on duty and Brian's family, friends and former crewmates attended a ceremony on Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of his plaque.

Family, friends, former crewmates and current firefighters at Bloxwich Fire Station

A replica of the plaque, which is engraved 'Honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Brian Dean of Bloxwich Fire Station who gave his life in the line of duty on December 2, 2008', was given to his family to keep.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Fire Brigade Union said: "Thank you to all those who attended this event for Brian on Sunday, and our brigade secretary Sasha Hitchins for speaking alongside others.

"On Sunday, we unveiled a Red Plaque in memory of Brian Dean. The red plaque is mounted on the front of Bloxwich Fire Station, and the ceremony was attended by Brian’s family, friends, and serving and retired firefighters."