Stop and search powers in place after evening of disorder

The areas where the powers are being used. Photo: Google Street Map

Walsall Police are using the special powers to keep people in Walsall safe following disorder earlier today.

Officers were called to Harden Road in Bloxwich at 5.30pm to reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles, and disorder involving a number of men, some of whom were carrying weapons.

One man was stabbed and is currently being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Officers have remained at the scene to carry out enquiries.

As a result, Walsall Police confirmed it would be using section 60 powers in the Blakenall, Bloxwich and Mossley areas of the borough until 5am on Wednesday.

The powers allow officers to stop and search people for weapons, without needing to explain why.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said: “We’re working hard to understand what has happened and why, and are taking swift action to prevent any further disorder.

“We don’t use section 60 powers lightly, but we will use all our powers to ensure the safety of people in the area.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 3737 of 11 July.